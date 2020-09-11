Doolittle exited Thursday's game against Atlanta after suffering a right oblique injury in the ninth inning, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Doolittle entered to start the ninth, but exited after retiring Nick Markakis for the first out. The southpaw appeared to be motioning toward his oblique area as he called for trainers to come check on him. Manager Dave Martinez confirmed after the contest that it is indeed an oblique issue and that Doolittle will undergo further examination before the extent of the injury is determined. It will be unfortunate timing should the reliever be forced to miss an extended period, as he has tallied six consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run since returning from a knee injury Aug. 26.