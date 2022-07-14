Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Doolittle will visit a doctor after experiencing soreness in his left elbow during a recent bullpen session, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Doolittle initiated his throwing program about five weeks ago after initially landing on the injured list April 20 with a left elbow sprain, so it's somewhat troubling that he's experienced a setback without having even resumed facing hitters at this point in his rehab. The upcoming checkup with the doctor should provide more clarity on Doolittle's next steps, but even if he isn't shut down from throwing, he's unlikely to make it back from the IL until August.