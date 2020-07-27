Doolittle (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over 0.2 innings Sunday to take the loss as the Nationals fell 3-2 to the Yankees. He struck out one.

The southpaw entered the game in a non-save situation to begin the eighth inning with the score tied 2-2, but he wasn't able to shut down the Yankees' offense. Doolittle was expected to share closing duties with Daniel Hudson this season, but given that Hudson was manager Dave Martinez's first choice in the ninth during the club's World Series run last year, Doolittle's usage here should be a little concerning to those fantasy GMs counting on him for saves.