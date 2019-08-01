Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Takes loss because of homer
Doolittle (6-3) allowed a solo home run during the 10th inning in a loss against the Braves on Wednesday.
The left-hander didn't receive a blown save because the game was tied, but Doolittle suffered his third loss of the season. He's allowed two homers in his last two innings, but before Monday, Doolittle hadn't allowed a home run since May 24. He has 23 saves with a 3.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 45 innings this season.
