Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Takes step forward
Doolittle (toe) played catch while wearing cleats Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Doolittle landed on the disabled list with a strained toe Tuesday, but he's already making significant progress towards a return. He'll be eligible to come off the DL starting July 20, immediately following the All-Star break.
