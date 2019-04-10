Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Tallies another win
Doolittle (3-0) earned the win against the Phillies on Tuesday with 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one two strikeouts, one walk and did not allow a hit.
Doolittle stranded a pair of runners during the ninth inning and returned for a perfect 10th inning after the Nationals scored four runs in the top of the frame. The 32-year-old has a fired six scoreless innings to begin the season, though he has yet to record a save.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs second win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows save before earning win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches save to close spring•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns to form•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Roughed up Saturday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: No issues so far this spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...