Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Tallies another win

Doolittle (3-0) earned the win against the Phillies on Tuesday with 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one two strikeouts, one walk and did not allow a hit.

Doolittle stranded a pair of runners during the ninth inning and returned for a perfect 10th inning after the Nationals scored four runs in the top of the frame. The 32-year-old has a fired six scoreless innings to begin the season, though he has yet to record a save.