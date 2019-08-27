Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Targeting weekend activation

Doolittle (knee) is slated to throw a simulated game Wednesday and is hoping to be activated from the injured list during Washington's upcoming series with Miami, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

It doesn't appear as though Doolittle will return from the injured list when eligible Wednesday, though he's not expected to remain out for much longer. Assuming his sim games goes as planned, the Nationals will likely activate Doolittle sometime over the weekend and return him to the closer role.