Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Targeting weekend activation
Doolittle (knee) is slated to throw a simulated game Wednesday and is hoping to be activated from the injured list during Washington's upcoming series with Miami, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
It doesn't appear as though Doolittle will return from the injured list when eligible Wednesday, though he's not expected to remain out for much longer. Assuming his sim games goes as planned, the Nationals will likely activate Doolittle sometime over the weekend and return him to the closer role.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Hoping for minimum stay•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Lands on IL after blowup outing•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Changes being debated in ninth•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Posts 28th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records 27th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches 26th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...