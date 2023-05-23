Doolittle (elbow) has begun pitching on back-to-back days at the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Doolittle has been sitting in the 88-92 mph range with his fastball, per Zuckerman, which is actually a marked improvement over where he was a month ago when he first started throwing off a mound. The veteran southpaw could soon be cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment, though there remains no timetable for his return to the Nationals' bullpen. He required surgery last July to repair a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow.