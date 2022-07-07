Doolittle (elbow) threw 15 pitches during a bullpen session Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Thursday's throwing session marked the first time that Doolittle had thrown a bullpen since landing on the injured list April 20. Although he exclusively threw fastballs, it was an encouraging step for the southpaw, who plans to throw another bullpen Sunday or Monday.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Bullpen session on tap Thursday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Starts throwing program•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Not yet throwing•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Likely out for more than minimum•