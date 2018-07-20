Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws off mound

Doolittle (toe) threw off a mound Friday for the first time since suffering the injury, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Doolittle had little command of his pitches during his throwing session, so he'll need more time on the disabled list than the minimum. He also managed to participate in some running. It's good news to see that Doolittle is continuing to make progress, but he's still at least a few days away from making a return. More news on his status should surface in the coming days.