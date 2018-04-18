Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws perfect ninth inning for save
Doolittle got the save Tuesday in the win over the Mets, tossing a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.
Doolittle needed only 10 pitches (nine strikes) to secure his third save of the season. After giving up a run and taking the loss in his last outing against the Rockies, Doolittle came back strong and in command. In nine innings pitched now, the lefty has an 18:3 K:BB ratio to go along with a .103 opponent batting average. He's a flyball-strikeout pitcher, so he will give up the occasional home run, but the low WHIP (0.86 last year) and high strikeout rates (10.87 K/9) do well to secure plenty of save chances.
