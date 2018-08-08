Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws sans boot
Doolittle (toe) was able to shed his walking boot and play catch prior to Washington's game Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Doolittle is gradually beginning to resume activity after suffering a stress reaction a few weeks ago. This marked his first time throwing since that setback occurred, and now that he's gotten rid of the boot, he should be able to continue progressing with his throwing program this weekend. Look for Doolittle to extend his distance over the next few days before moving to mound work.
