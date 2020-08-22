Doolittle (knee) threw 24 pitches in a simulated game Friday at the Nationals' alternate training site, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
According to manager Dave Martinez, the southpaw "felt pretty good" afterwards. Doolittle is making progress, but there's still no timetable for his return to the bullpen.
