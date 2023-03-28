Doolittle (elbow) is remaining at the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida to continue his rehab, per MLB.com.

Doolittle is nearing the end of his recovery from surgery last July to repair a partially torn UCL in his left elbow, but he still has some hurdles to clear. The hope is that the veteran reliever can join the Nats as a high-leverage option sometime before the end of April. He might be in line for save opportunities if his health cooperates, though Kyle Finnegan projects to handle the bulk of ninth-inning duties.