Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Tosses scoreless inning in non-save situation
Doolittle tossed a scoreless 10th inning in Wednesday's loss to the Braves, striking out two and walking two.
Doolittle worked around a pair of walks -- one of which was intentional -- to keep the game knotted at two heading into the bottom of the 10th inning. The 31-year-old has settled in nicely since struggling in a save chance earlier in the month, tossing four consecutive scoreless innings while striking out eight over that stretch.
