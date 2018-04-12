Doolittle tossed a scoreless 10th inning in Wednesday's loss to the Braves, striking out two and walking two.

Doolittle worked around a pair of walks -- one of which was intentional -- to keep the game knotted at two heading into the bottom of the 10th inning. The 31-year-old has settled in nicely since struggling in a save chance earlier in the month, tossing four consecutive scoreless innings while striking out eight over that stretch.