Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Two saves Wednesday
Doolitte allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in the second game of the doubleheader Wednesday against the Rockies.
Doolittle was called upon to pitch for the second time Wednesday, though he showed no ill-effects and recorded his 23rd save of the campaign. After a few bumpy appearances in late June and early July, Doolittle has turned things around by recording six consecutive scoreless appearances. For the season, he has a strong 2.72 ERA to go along with a 1.28 WHIP and 51 strikeouts across 43 innings.
