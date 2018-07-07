Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Undergoes MRI on foot

Doolittle underwent a precautionary MRI on his foot Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The issue apparently cropped up this week, although it was described as "not a big deal" by one Nationals' official. The veteran closer's availability for Saturday's game against the Marlins remains unclear, but he could be due for a night off regardless after pitching each of the last two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories