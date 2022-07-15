Doolittle (elbow) will have an internal brace procedure to repair his UCL tear, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Doolittle began a throwing program in early June but suffered a setback in his rehab recently. The southpaw will be shut down for the remainder of the season due to the surgery, but the procedure carries a recovery timetable of 5-6 months, so he's expected to be ready to return in time for spring training in 2023. The southpaw made six relief appearances for the Nationals this year and picked up two holds while tossing 5.1 scoreless innings.