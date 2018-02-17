Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Will reprise role as closer
Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that Doolittle will remain the Nationals' closer in 2018, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Doolittle will reprise his ninth-inning role after converting 21-of-22 save opportunities for the Nationals in 2017 after being acquired by the team at the non-waiver trade deadline in July. The 31-year-old also posted a healthy 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB in 30 innings with Washington, and he should once again prove to be a steady mid-tier closer in 2018.
