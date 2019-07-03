Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Wins fifth game
Doolittle (5-2) didn't allow any hits while striking out two with one walk during the ninth inning and earn a victory against the Marlins on Tuesday.
The Nationals closer pitched in a tied game, and because Washington won in walk-off fashion during the bottom of the ninth, Doolittle captured his fifth win. Doolittle has allowed just one run in his last 7.2 frames, and during that stretch, he's earned five saves and a win. He is 5-2 and 18-for-21 in save opportunities with a 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 35 innings this season.
