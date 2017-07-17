Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Won't join new team until Tuesday

Doolittle and Ryan Madson, who were both acquired from the Athletics on Sunday, won't join the Nationals until Tuesday in advance of the team's road game against the Angels, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals play the Reds in Cincinnati on Monday, but with the game beginning at 12:35 p.m. EDT, the two relievers wouldn't have had much time to fly over from California to get acclimated with their new team. Instead, Doolittle's Nationals debut will likely come during the series in Anaheim, but it's not immediately clear if he'll merit consideration for closing duties or if manager Dusty Baker prefers the lefty in a setup role. In an interview Monday with Jim Bowden of Siriux XM Fantasy Sports Radio, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo indicated that Madson was the club's primary target in the trade before Doolittle was included as part of an expanded deal, which perhaps suggests that Madson is likelier of the two pitchers to vie for save chances.