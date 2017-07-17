Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Won't join new team until Tuesday
Doolittle and Ryan Madson, who were both acquired from the Athletics on Sunday, won't join the Nationals until Tuesday in advance of the team's road game against the Angels, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals play the Reds in Cincinnati on Monday, but with the game beginning at 12:35 p.m. EDT, the two relievers wouldn't have had much time to fly over from California to get acclimated with their new team. Instead, Doolittle's Nationals debut will likely come during the series in Anaheim, but it's not immediately clear if he'll merit consideration for closing duties or if manager Dusty Baker prefers the lefty in a setup role. In an interview Monday with Jim Bowden of Siriux XM Fantasy Sports Radio, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo indicated that Madson was the club's primary target in the trade before Doolittle was included as part of an expanded deal, which perhaps suggests that Madson is likelier of the two pitchers to vie for save chances.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Traded to Nationals•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Records win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Touched up for pair of runs Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Notches sixth hold Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Notches third save Sunday•
-
Athletics' Sean Doolittle: Fans side for second save•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...