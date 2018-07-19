Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Won't return Friday

Doolittle (toe) will not be activated from the disabled list Friday when he's first eligible to return, The Washington Post reports.

Fortunately, he's making progress, but the Nats have not revealed a specific timetable for Doolittle's activation. While Doolittle has been sidelined, Ryan Madson has recorded the only save thus far.

