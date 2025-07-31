Linan was traded from the Dodgers so the Nationals on Thursday along with Eriq Swan in exchange for Alex Call, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Linan put up silly numbers at Single-A to start the year (1.21 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 50 strikeouts in 29.2 innings) and has been excellent after a promotion to High-A, where he has a 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. Linan's changeup is easily his best pitch, and he could run into more trouble in the upper levels.