Nationals' Seaver King: Unlikely to debut this season

King isn't expected to receive a promotion to the majors before the end of the season, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

The Nationals' decision to shift CJ Abrams off shortstop created some speculation that the organization could be making room for King, who's produced a .301/.376/.505 slash line in 47 games since a promotion to Triple-A Rochester. The Nats believe the 23-year-old still has things to learn and improve on in the minors, however. King also isn't likely to be the team's shortstop of the future, with Eli Willits rising quickly behind him in the system, and having him adapt to a new position as well will be easier in the minors than the majors.