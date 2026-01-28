The Nationals signed Alcantara to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Alcantara got into one game with the Giants in 2025, which was his first action at the major-league level since 2022. The sports a career .207/.278/.340 batting line covering parts of four big-league seasons. Alcantara should begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Rochester, where he'll give the Nationals some utility infielder depth.