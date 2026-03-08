Nationals' Sergio Alcantara: Removed from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals reassigned Alcantara to minor-league camp Sunday.
Alcantara logged four plate appearances with the Giants last season in what was his first MLB action since 2022, but he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in July and ended up finishing the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Reno in the Nationals organization. He caught on with the Nationals on a minor-league deal in January and was given the chance to compete for a utility role in spring training but fell short in his bid for the Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old is likely to report to Triple-A Rochester to begin the upcoming season.
