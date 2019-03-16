Nationals' Seth Romero: Aiming for 2019 return
Romero (elbow) is on schedule with his throwing program and is hopeful to resume pitching in games in August, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Romero underwent Tommy John surgery -- a procedure that typically requires a 12-to-16-month recovery period -- last August, so it's somewhat surprising the Nationals are leaving open the possibility for the lefty to pitch at any point in 2019. In any case, it's positive news for the Nationals that Romero has yet to run into any snags with his rehab seven months after the procedure. Even if he doesn't make it back into minor-league games in 2019, Romero should be on track for full participation next spring.
