Romero was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a broken right (non-pitching) hand, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
He apparently slipped on the stairs Saturday night, and used his hand to break his fall. Ben Braymer, another lefty, will take Romero's place in the bullpen.
