Nationals' Seth Romero: Hasn't yet rejoined Nationals
Romero remains at home in Houston and has not yet proven to the Nationals that he's ready to resume his minor-league career, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
After repeated curfew violations early in spring training, the Nats sent Romero home in an effort to instill some discipline and responsibility in their 2017 first-round pick after a troubled college career. The 22-year-old appears to be making the effort, though, and the team could assign him to an affiliate soon. Given his age and talent level, Romero could move quickly through the system if he's able to stay focused, but he has a lot more to prove than a typical top prospect before he's worth considering in any shallower dynasty formats.
