Play

Romero struck out five and walked one over three no-hit innings for Low-A Auburn in Tuesday's win over Connecticut.

The 25th overall pick in this year's draft made one start in Rookie-league ball to begin his pro career before getting a promotion, and between the two games Romero has delivered five scoreless, no-hit innings with an 8:3 K:BB. In a farm system lacking many top-shelf pitching prospects after recent trades, the 21-year-old left-hander could advance quickly if he shows more maturity than he did in college.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast