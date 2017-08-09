Romero struck out five and walked one over three no-hit innings for Low-A Auburn in Tuesday's win over Connecticut.

The 25th overall pick in this year's draft made one start in Rookie-league ball to begin his pro career before getting a promotion, and between the two games Romero has delivered five scoreless, no-hit innings with an 8:3 K:BB. In a farm system lacking many top-shelf pitching prospects after recent trades, the 21-year-old left-hander could advance quickly if he shows more maturity than he did in college.