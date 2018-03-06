Nationals' Seth Romero: Leaves spring training Monday
Romero was sent home from spring training Monday due to a violation of club policy, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
At this point in time, it's unclear how long Romero will be away from the team. Romero was Washington's first round pick in the 2017 first-year player draft. While many agreed that his talent could make him a top-10 pick, off-field issues resulted in him falling to the Nationals at the 25th spot. More information regarding when Romero will rejoin the team should be available in the near future.
