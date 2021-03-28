Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 24-year-old didn't appear in any official Grapefruit League games and was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. Romero made his big-league debut for the Nationals with three appearances in 2020 and allowed four runs on five hits with a 5:3 K:BB over 2.2 innings.
