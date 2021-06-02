Romero (rib) recently resumed a throwing at the Nationals' extended spring training facility in Florida, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Romero had been shut down since April after suffering a stress fracture in his rib while working out at the Nationals' alternate site. The lefty will likely have several hurdles to clear in his recovery program until he's ready to head out on a rehab assignment, which will likely begin in the lower levels of the minors. Once he's fully built up his pitch count, Romero should slot into the rotation at Triple-A Rochester.
