The Nationals selected Romero's contract from the taxi squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Mets, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Romero has been developed as a starting pitcher since the Nationals selected him in the first round of the 2017 first-year player draft, but he'll likely be making his big-league debut as a reliever. With Sean Doolittle (knee) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move, Romero becomes the lone left-handed option in the Washington bullpen. Romero has never pitched above the Low-A level, as he missed out a potential assignment to the Double-A or Triple-A ranks in 2019 while he completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery.