Romero (hand) resumed playing catch and throwing bullpen sessions during the Nationals' fall instructional league in October, Byron Kerr of MASNSports.com reports.
The 2017 first-round pick made his big-league debut out of the Washington bullpen in 2020, making three appearances before he was shut down with a fractured right (non-throwing) hand that required surgery. After spending most of September rehabbing, Romero's return to mound work -- which included catching throws that were returned from his catcher -- suggests that he'll enter spring training at full health. The Nationals reinstated him from the 45-day injured list earlier this month, allowing Romero to reclaim a spot on the 40-man roster.
