Romero (ribs) will make a rehab start for Double-A Fredericksburg on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Romero made his first rehab start in the Gulf Coast League on July 1, and he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings. He's been shut down since April due to a stress fracture in his rib, but he'll take another step in his recovery Tuesday. Once he's fully healthy, the southpaw will likely join the rotation at Triple-A Rochester.
