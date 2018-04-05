Romero will remain in extended spring training when the minor-league season begins, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The Nats apparently aren't ready to assign Romero to an affiliate after he repeatedly missed curfew during spring training and got sent home in early March. From a physical standpoint, the 21-year-old is more than ready for full-season ball after posting a 32:6 K:BB in 20 innings for short-season Auburn in 2017, but Romero's maturity has been a question mark since he was in college. Expect the organization to remain strict with him now, in the hopes of heading off any future problems as he ascends the ladder.