Romero (elbow) was healthy enough to pitch in fall instructs and should be ready to go whenever the minor-league season begins, Keith Law of The Athletic reports.

Romero comes with a lot of baggage -- he has been suspended in college and was sent home from minor-league camp back in 2018 as a disciplinary measure. He also missed most of 2018 and all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. Now that he is healthy, Romero could be sent to High-A for his age-24 season whenever the minor-league season gets underway.