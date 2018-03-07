Nationals' Seth Romero: Sent home for curfew violation
Romero was sent home from spring training earlier in the week for repeated curfew violations, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The 21-year-old southpaw had apparently been warned by the Nationals' brass prior to the incident that prompted the team to send him home. It's still unclear how long Romero will be away from the team at this point. While the 2017 first-round pick offers a lot of upside, off-field issues have long been a problem for him.
