Romero will undergo surgery to put a pin in his broken non-throwing (right) hand, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
With it being his non-throwing hand, he will be able to participate in a throwing program while he recovers from the procedure. It is unclear how long he will be out, but he could miss the rest of the season. Romero suffered the injury when he used his hand to break his fall down some stairs.
