Romero is expected to remain in the bullpen, even when the Nationals need extra starters to cover doubleheaders, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The Nats play their first doubleheader of the year Saturday, but the organization doesn't want to push the young southpaw too hard given his long layoff after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. "I would say if he didn't have Tommy John surgery and he was stretched out, yeah, I'd like to see him get the start," manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. "But because we're trying to limit his innings, I think he's going to be fine and do well as a bullpen guy for right now." Romero's nervousness was apparent during a shaky big-league debut last Thursday, but he looked a little better during his second appearance as he gave up one hit in two-thirds of an inning.