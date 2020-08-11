Romero is on the taxi squad for the Nationals' current 10-day road trip, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The team's No. 10 fantasy prospect has battled injuries and discipline issues during his pro career since being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, but Romero could be on the verge of making his big-league debut if the Nats' pitching staff needs immediate reinforcements. He hasn't pitched in a game since 2018, however, posting a 3.91 ERA and 34:8 K:BB for Low-A Hagerstown before undergoing Tommy John surgery that August, so it's tough to predict much success for Romero if he is called upon.