Nationals' Seth Romero: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Romero underwent Tommy John surgery last week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
It's unclear when Romero suffered the injury, but this is a tough blow for the 2017 first-round pick. After missing the start of the season due to behavioral issues, the 22-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA and 34:8 K:BB across 25.1 innings with Low-A Hagerstown before getting hurt. The procedure typically carries a 12-to-14 month recovery timetable, so he'll be sidelined for all of the 2019 campaign.
