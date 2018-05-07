Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Back from DL on Monday
Kelley (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, Kelley will return from injury to provide relief for the Nationals bullpen. He wasn't overly effective early on in the season, allowing three home runs in six innings pitched. Nonetheless, he'll rejoin the big-league relief corps, sending Rafael Bautista to the minors.
