Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Comes off disabled list Thursday
Kelley (neck) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
The Nationals were dealt a tough blow Thursday with lights-out reliever Ryan Madson landing on the disabled list, but Kelley lessens the sting as he'll add some veteran bullpen depth. That said, Kelley did not look particularly sharp on his recent eight-game rehab stint, notching a 13.50 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP over that stretch. The Nationals will likely turn to Brandon Kintzler for setup duties in front of Sean Doolittle rather than using Kelley in that role.
