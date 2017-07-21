Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Completes another bullpen session
Kelley (neck) threw a bullpen session Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
The mound session was Kelley's second since he resumed throwing earlier this month. He says he feels 100 percent again, but he still needs some time to further build up his arm strength before heading out on a rehab assignment. Chances are, Kelley won't be in the closer mix upon his eventual return as the Nationals recently added Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson at the back end.
More News
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Back in throwing program•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Shut down from throwing•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Resumes throwing long toss•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Hits 10-day DL•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Plagued by neck issue•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Serves up another homer Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...