Kelley (neck) threw a bullpen session Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

The mound session was Kelley's second since he resumed throwing earlier this month. He says he feels 100 percent again, but he still needs some time to further build up his arm strength before heading out on a rehab assignment. Chances are, Kelley won't be in the closer mix upon his eventual return as the Nationals recently added Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson at the back end.

