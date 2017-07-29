Kelley (neck) allowed a leadoff home run but rebounded to strike out two over an inning in his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, Eric Gallanty of Spec Sports New York reports.

Kelley threw 19 pitches in the outing, 12 of which went for strikes. The fact that he was able to recover after a poor first batter was a good sign that he'll be able to return to the Nationals soon. Expect him to be activated at some point in the first week of August.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast