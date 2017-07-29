Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Completes first rehab appearance
Kelley (neck) allowed a leadoff home run but rebounded to strike out two over an inning in his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, Eric Gallanty of Spec Sports New York reports.
Kelley threw 19 pitches in the outing, 12 of which went for strikes. The fact that he was able to recover after a poor first batter was a good sign that he'll be able to return to the Nationals soon. Expect him to be activated at some point in the first week of August.
More News
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Heads to Syracuse for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Tabbed for sim game Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Back in throwing program•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Shut down from throwing•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Resumes throwing long toss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...