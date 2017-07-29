Kelley (neck) allowed a leadoff home run but rebounded to strike out two over an inning in his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, Eric Gallanty of Spec Sports New York reports.

Kelley threw 19 pitches in the outing, 12 of which went for strikes. The fact that he was able to recover after a poor first batter was a good sign that he'll be able to return to the Nationals soon. Expect him to be activated at some point in the first week of August.