The Nationals designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Kelley was one of the few players on the Nationals roster that didn't revel in the team's 25-4 win over the Mets on Tuesday, as he was summoned for mop-up duty in the ninth inning and gave up three runs on four hits while visibly showing his frustration with the home-plate umpire. Despite the poor outing, Kelley still maintains a 3.34 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB across 32.1 innings, so it's fairly surprising to see the Nationals remove him from the 40-man roster. Many teams will likely be interested in prying away Kelley from the Nationals via trade or through a waiver claim.

