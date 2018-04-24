Kelley left Monday's game against the Giants with an apparent arm injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

It's unclear if Kelley suffered a significant injury, but he left with the team trainer after spiking a pitch in the dirt. This could be cause for concern, considering he dealt with bone chips in his throwing elbow last year. The 33-year-old's status should be updated after further evaluation following the conclusion of Monday's matchup.