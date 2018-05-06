Kelley (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning in Sunday's rehab appearance and expects to be activated prior to Monday's game in San Diego, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley was placed on the DL back on April 24 due to "ulnar nerve irritation," but has progressed through a routine rehab free of setbacks. With Sunday's performance instilling confidence that the elbow is OK, look for a roster move activating the reliever in the very near future.